Tesla Factory Delay? German Minister Comments
Plus, Tesla stock added to the S&P 500 ESG index
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Unconfirmed report out of Germany suggests six month delay for Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin, state minister comments on report
➤ Tesla stock (TSLA) added to S&P 500 ESG index
➤ Rumors on Tesla’s FSD V9.0 Beta, refresh Model S range, and more
➤ Tesla submits permit details for “Bobcat Project” in Texas
➤ Videos demonstrating superior braking performance of Tesla vehicles circulate Chinese social media
➤ Tesla ships significant amount of Model 3s to Israel
➤ SpaceX update
