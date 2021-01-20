Tesla Extends Research Contract With Dalhousie University
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Tesla releases new footage of the 4680 battery cell manufacturing process, hints at million mile lifecycle
➤ Electrek shares photo of structural 4680 battery
➤ Tesla and Jeff Dahn extend partnership, but with some changes
➤ Dahn video: https://youtu.be/2Vsr23gXVmg
➤ Yang video: https://youtu.be/EdjNXsyfLUA
➤ Metzger video: https://youtu.be/0tYzAUDS1Aw
➤ Sandy Munro offers first impressions of a refreshed 2021 Tesla Model 3
➤ FSD Beta 10 released to positive reviews
➤ Tesla adjusts Powerwall pricing
➤ Swell Energy to create virtual power plant in Hawaii
➤ Rivian capital raise finalized
➤ SpaceX has a big week ahead
➤ Boring Company may be heading to Miami
➤ Tesla delivers first Shanghai-made Model Y vehicles
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.