Tesla Extends Research Contract With Dalhousie University

Plus, Sandy Munro reviews 2021 Tesla Model 3
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla releases new footage of the 4680 battery cell manufacturing process, hints at million mile lifecycle

➤ Electrek shares photo of structural 4680 battery

➤ Tesla and Jeff Dahn extend partnership, but with some changes

➤ Dahn video: https://youtu.be/2Vsr23gXVmg

➤ Yang video: https://youtu.be/EdjNXsyfLUA

➤ Metzger video: https://youtu.be/0tYzAUDS1Aw

➤ Sandy Munro offers first impressions of a refreshed 2021 Tesla Model 3

➤ FSD Beta 10 released to positive reviews

➤ Tesla adjusts Powerwall pricing

➤ Swell Energy to create virtual power plant in Hawaii

➤ Rivian capital raise finalized

➤ SpaceX has a big week ahead

➤ Boring Company may be heading to Miami

➤ Tesla delivers first Shanghai-made Model Y vehicles

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

