Tesla Expanding China Supercharging Network

​Electrek has reported​ that Tesla has big expansion plans for 2020 in China.

“At their Shanghai office last week, the automaker announced its plan to deploy 4,000 Superchargers in the country in 2020 alone.” - Electrek

For context, ​supercharge.info​ lists the Asia Pacific region Supercharger station count at just above 400 stations. The current average number of chargers per station worldwide is about nine. Assuming station size grows slightly over time, 4,000 chargers could mean around 400 new stations planned for China in 2020 alone. This exponential growth makes sense with Giga Shanghai ramping up quickly this year. With Asia Pacific being a larger vehicle market than Europe, it wouldn't be surprising to see the charging network in Asia Pacific surpass Europe over the next year.

Wells Fargo Drops Financing for Independent Car Dealerships

CNBC has learned​ and confirmed with Wells Fargo that the bank sent out letters to hundreds of dealerships in May informing them of Wells Fargo's intent to no longer provide financing to their customers. A spokeswoman from Wells Fargo shed some light on the matter in an email to CNBC.

“[Wells Fargo had] an obligation to review our business practices in light of the economic uncertainty presented by COVID-19 and have let the majority of our independent dealer customers know that we will suspend accepting applications from them.” - Natalie Brown, Wells Fargo

The independent dealerships can likely find alternative financing routes, though it can contribute to additional pressure on these dealerships, perhaps only temporarily.

SpaceX’s Demo-2 Docking

Doug Hurley, one of the astronauts on board the Crew Dragon mission shared his experience docking with the International Space Station.

“The thing that really stood out to both of us – and we mentioned it as soon

as we docked – is that we didn't even feel the docking. It was just so smooth, and then we were docked. In shuttle, you felt a little bit of a jolt. That really, really surprised me.” - Doug Hurley

While autonomously docking at the ISS is a fundamentally different task than autonomous driving here on Earth, it's an encouraging report on autonomous technology from another Musk enterprise.

Writing assistance by Pranshu Agarwal