Tesla Expands Giga Texas Site

Tesla's plans for their Gigafactory in Texas have pointed to the location eventually becoming one of the largest factories in the world, but even with a 2,100 acre property, Tesla is already securing additional space on site according to a report from Statesman.

"Continuing at full speed with development of its electric vehicle assembly plant in southeastern Travis County, Tesla recently purchased 381 acres adjacent to its existing 2,100-acre site at Harold Green Road and Texas 130, deed records show," wrote the publication.

The purchase represents an 18% increase in land at the Giga Texas site, and the new land by itself is more than the 210 acres of land housing Tesla's Giga Shanghai.

"Local developer Karl Koebel, a principal with Marketplace Real Estate Group, said Tesla’s newly purchased 381 acres, which are along Gilbert Road and just northeast of its 2,100-acre site, give Tesla not only more land, but additional access to its property, since Gilbert Road intersects with FM 969," says Statesman.

With a significant amount of land already available, the new purchase may be intended to optimize logistics rather than for additional factory space. "Being able to tie into [969] gives them multiple points of access," Koebel told Statesman.

Tesla may be planning to eventually produce more than one million vehicles per year at Giga Texas, so optimizing the flow of materials to and from the factory will be critical.

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.