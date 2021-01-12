TSLA Ends Record Streak Despite New Street-High Price Target
Tesla stock's historic run concludes with Monday's 8% drop.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Tesla stock ends historic run despite price target increases from Credit Suisse and Bank of America, including a new street-high
➤ Elon Musk mentions possibility of a Tesla artificial intelligence day in 2021, notes market potential
➤ Model Y delivered with single-piece rear underbody casting
➤ Tesla reportedly conducting months-long search for design director in China, potential impact on $25k Tesla?
➤ Apple / Hyundai rumors continue to heat up regarding an Apple Car
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.