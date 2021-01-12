TSLA Ends Record Streak Despite New Street-High Price Target

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla stock ends historic run despite price target increases from Credit Suisse and Bank of America, including a new street-high

➤ Elon Musk mentions possibility of a Tesla artificial intelligence day in 2021, notes market potential

➤ Model Y delivered with single-piece rear underbody casting

➤ Tesla reportedly conducting months-long search for design director in China, potential impact on $25k Tesla?

➤ Apple / Hyundai rumors continue to heat up regarding an Apple Car

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.