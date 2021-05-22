TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Search

Tesla Cybertruck Tops Ford F-150 Lightning on This Key Metric

Author:
Publish date:

For all of today's news, please see the included video.

➤ Ford releases new information on the all-electric F-150 Lightning which highlights a key win for Tesla’s Cybertruck

➤ Bank of America lowers price target on TSLA stock

➤ Tesla increases vehicles prices yet again

➤ Plaid+ Model S orders halted on Tesla’s website

➤ Elon Musk discusses Tesla’s future in Russia

➤ More castings at Giga Texas

➤ Roadster update

---

Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives

21.05.21
News

Tesla Cybertruck Tops Ford F-150 Lightning on This Key Metric

21.05.20.2
News

Tesla Cybertruck Compared to Ford's New F-150 Lightning

Musk Addresses Tesla Production Status, Acknowledges Supply Issues + Dogecoin, EV Credit
News

Tesla Stock: What's Actually Going On

21.05.12.01
News

Tesla Suspends Bitcoin Payments, Seeks Access to $18B Credit Market

05.11.21
News

Confusion on Tesla's China Sales in April

21.05.06.tempest2
News

Tesla Stock: TSLA's (Former) Biggest Bull Cuts Position 40%

21.05.05
News

Tesla Ordered by Judge to Share Musk Communications on CEO Plan

21.05.04
News

Tesla’s Latest Stealth Acquisition?

News

Tesla Factory Delay? German Minister Comments