Tesla Cybertruck Final Range Rumors

For all of today's updates on Tesla, please see the included video.

➤ Elon Musk says Tesla Cybertruck updates coming next month

➤ Ride the Lightning podcast shares new info on Cybertruck from source (https://teslapodcast.libsyn.com/episode-274-interesting-cybertruck-rumors)

➤ Honda enters into credit pooling agreement with Tesla, Fiat-Chrysler

➤ Tesla releases update to FSD beta, Elon Musk talks improvements

➤ Another report from Model Y order holder in Europe on delivery timeline

➤ Panasonic, LG announce development of larger form factor cylindrical battery cells

➤ Discussion on impact of possible return of EV US federal tax credit

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives