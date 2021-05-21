Tesla Cybertruck Compared to Ford's New F-150 Lightning

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla’s Roadster just began being displayed at the Petersen Automotive Museum, unveiling some new details alongside Elon Musk tweets

➤ Tesla finally schedules delivery event for refreshed Model S

➤ Musk continues to tweet about Dogecoin

➤ UK factory rumors surface after reports of Musk visit

➤ Analysis of Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning with details published after the unveiling event

➤ Comparing the Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla’s Cybertruck

➤ F-150 Lightning technical specs: https://ford.to/3bI0Xc9

