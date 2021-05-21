TheStreet home
TheStreet home
NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Search

Tesla Cybertruck Compared to Ford's New F-150 Lightning

Author:
Publish date:

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla’s Roadster just began being displayed at the Petersen Automotive Museum, unveiling some new details alongside Elon Musk tweets

➤ Tesla finally schedules delivery event for refreshed Model S

➤ Musk continues to tweet about Dogecoin

➤ UK factory rumors surface after reports of Musk visit

➤ Analysis of Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning with details published after the unveiling event

➤ Comparing the Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla’s Cybertruck

➤ F-150 Lightning technical specs: https://ford.to/3bI0Xc9

---

Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives

21.05.20.2
News

Tesla Cybertruck Compared to Ford's New F-150 Lightning

Musk Addresses Tesla Production Status, Acknowledges Supply Issues + Dogecoin, EV Credit
News

Tesla Stock: What's Actually Going On

21.05.12.01
News

Tesla Suspends Bitcoin Payments, Seeks Access to $18B Credit Market

05.11.21
News

Confusion on Tesla's China Sales in April

21.05.06.tempest2
News

Tesla Stock: TSLA's (Former) Biggest Bull Cuts Position 40%

21.05.05
News

Tesla Ordered by Judge to Share Musk Communications on CEO Plan

21.05.04
News

Tesla’s Latest Stealth Acquisition?

News

Tesla Factory Delay? German Minister Comments

21.04.28
News

Tesla Seeks Battery Cell Production Approval in Berlin