Tesla Crosses $600 Billion Market Capitalization
Rob Maurer
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Taking a look at Elon Musk’s compensation plan as TSLA stock passes a $600B valuation and closes at yet another all-time high
➤ Musk compensation plan full explanation: https://youtu.be/XfHWl_Lhf5o
➤ Tesla updates accounts for Tesla Roadster referral winners
➤ @greentheonly on Twitter finds waypoint feature in Tesla firmware
➤ Tesla removes $1.49/W pricing on solar panels from its website
➤ Highlights from Tesla’s first annual diversity, equity, and inclusion report and comparisons to the automotive industry and localities
➤ SpaceX Starship SN8 test flight may occur on Tuesday, December 8
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.