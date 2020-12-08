TheStreet
Tesla Crosses $600 Billion Market Capitalization

Rob Maurer

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Taking a look at Elon Musk’s compensation plan as TSLA stock passes a $600B valuation and closes at yet another all-time high

➤ Musk compensation plan full explanation: https://youtu.be/XfHWl_Lhf5o

➤ Tesla updates accounts for Tesla Roadster referral winners

➤ @greentheonly on Twitter finds waypoint feature in Tesla firmware

➤ Tesla removes $1.49/W pricing on solar panels from its website

➤ Highlights from Tesla’s first annual diversity, equity, and inclusion report and comparisons to the automotive industry and localities

➤ SpaceX Starship SN8 test flight may occur on Tuesday, December 8

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

