Tesla Crash Unlikely “Driverless” Despite Reports

Plus, Tesla releases accident and fire safety data.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Fatal Tesla accident captures headlines after local law enforcement says the vehicle had no driver

➤ Tesla releases Q1 accident and fire safety report

➤ Ron Baron talks Tesla, SpaceX, and Elon Musk

➤ Tesla establishes new insurance company in Europe

➤ Automakers unveil a number of electric vehicles at Shanghai auto show

Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives

21.04.19
News

