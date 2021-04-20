Tesla Crash Unlikely “Driverless” Despite Reports
Plus, Tesla releases accident and fire safety data.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Fatal Tesla accident captures headlines after local law enforcement says the vehicle had no driver
➤ Tesla releases Q1 accident and fire safety report
➤ Ron Baron talks Tesla, SpaceX, and Elon Musk
➤ Tesla establishes new insurance company in Europe
➤ Automakers unveil a number of electric vehicles at Shanghai auto show
