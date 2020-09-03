Tesla Begins Sending Battery Day Invitations

As investors await Tesla's upcoming Battery Day event and annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, September 22, a few fortunate shareholders have started to receive invitations for the combined event. Tesla will be live-streaming the event publicly, but due to COVID-19 related restrictions on large events, in-person attendance will be extremely limited. Because of this, Tesla held a random drawing among shareholders for event invitations.

Shareholders of record as of July 31st had until last Friday to enter the drawing, which seems to have been done on Monday. Various reports on Twitter and Reddit began to appear Monday evening from the lucky winners.

"You have been randomly selected to in the drawing to determine eligibility to attend in person Tesla’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and the separate Battery Day event to follow. Both events will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Tesla’s facility at 901 Page Ave., Fremont, CA 94538. The 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled to begin at 1:30PM Pacific Time and will be followed immediately by the Battery Day event," Tesla noted in the invitation.

Tesla is expected to unveil new battery technology and battery production plans at the event. The company's public livestream can be found here on the day of the event: https://www.tesla.com/2020shareholdermeeting

For more analysis on Tesla including the recent TSLA stock price decline, an updated analyst price target, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's visit to Giga Berlin, please see the included video and be sure to follow Tesla Daily on TheStreet.

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.