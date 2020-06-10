Tesla Becomes Most Valuable Automaker as TSLA Hits $1,000

(TSLA) -Get Report stock has risen to over $1,000 per share today on news that Tesla is ready to bring the Tesla Semi to volume production.

According to Yahoo! Finance, Tesla's market capitalization at its $1,000 share price has reached $185B, surpassing Toyota Motors market cap near $180B to make Tesla the most valuable automaker in the world. Tesla achieves this milestone just three weeks before its 17th anniversary as a company.

TSLA stock approached $1,000 per share in premarket today before finally exceeding the four-digit mark within the first hour of trading. The market responded to a leaked email from Elon Musk regarding the status of Tesla's Semi. Twitter user @DolittleDonny appears to be the first to have shared the email Musk sent to Tesla employees, which announced that Tesla is ready to move towards volume production on the Semi. Musk later confirmed the email's validity on Twitter.

"It's time to go all out and bring the Tesla Semi to volume production. It's been in limited production so far, which has allowed us to improve many aspects of the design. Production of the battery and powertrain would take place at Giga Nevada, with most of the other work probably occurring in other states. Jerome [Guillen] and I are very excited to work with you to bring this amazing product to market! Elon" - Elon Musk

Tesla's most recent communication on the Tesla Semi timeline came in late April in the Q1 shareholder letter. At that time, Tesla pushed back delivery guidance from 2020 to 2021.

"Lastly, we are shifting our first Tesla Semi deliveries to 2021." - Tesla

While Musk's email did not provide an updated timeline, the tone seems accelerated. Tesla has said in the past that initial Semi production will be used by Tesla internally, so perhaps if Tesla manages to begin production this year, they will utilize those vehicles themselves and begin customer deliveries in 2021.