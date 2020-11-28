Tesla Becomes 9th Most Valuable Company
Rob Maurer
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Tesla moves up a slot in the rankings of the the world’s most valuable companies, passing Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway
➤ Elon Musk wins Axel Springer award, will speak at award ceremony
➤ NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation opens up preliminary evaluation of Tesla Model S/X vehicles produced in 2015-2017
➤ CFRA increases price target on TSLA stock
➤ Northeast Securities initiates coverage on TSLA stock
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.