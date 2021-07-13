Tesla Announces Q2 Earnings Date

Tesla has announced the date for their second quarter earnings report: July 26, 2021.

"Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after market close on Monday, July 26, 2021. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2021 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook."

Historically, Tesla has reported earnings on Wednesdays, but the company seemed to revise the schedule in Q1 2021 with a shift to Monday. Q2's date follows suit.

Expectations

In early July, Tesla announced record quarterly deliveries of 201,250 vehicles, up 9% from Q1. Investors will be looking for record earnings as well. In Q1, Tesla reported an all-time high non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93. Last year Tesla posted $0.44 non-GAAP earnings per share on 90,821 deliveries. Currently, analysts are expecting non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 in Q2. Consensus estimates may change as earnings approach.

Recent Activity

On Monday, Jim Cramer called Tesla stock a "huge buy" as Elon Musk took the stand in defense of a SolarCity-related lawsuit.

Last week, ARK Invest bought shares of TSLA for the first time in over a month.

Tesla recently released a new lower-priced version of the Model Y in China, while opening up exports of the higher-priced version to Europe.

Over the weekend, Tesla released their vision-only Full Self-Driving beta "version 9" to a limited set of customers.

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.