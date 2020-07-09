Tesla Daily
Tesla Announces Date for Q2 Earnings Report

Rob Maurer

Tesla has announced a date for its second quarter earnings report and conference call: Wednesday, July 22nd after market close.

“Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 after market close on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2020 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.“ - Tesla 

As of June 30th, analysts expected Tesla to report a GAAP loss of $1.82/share and a non-GAAP loss of $1.16/share according to estimates compiled by FactSet, though expectations will certainly come up with Tesla significantly exceeding delivery expectations for the second quarter.

Profitability will be watched even more closely this quarter due to the implications for S&P 500 index inclusion. If Tesla posts a profit, they will be profitable for both the trailing twelve months and the most recent quarter, thus becoming eligible for inclusion in the massive index. Elon Musk’s recent emails and Tesla’s release of celebratory “short shorts” apparel just after quarter-end may be indicators that Tesla has achieved the milestone.

Retail investors will have the opportunity to submit and vote on questions for Tesla’s management team through a platform on Say.com. The submission process will open about a week prior to the report date. What questions do you have for Tesla’s earnings call? Let us know in the comments.

