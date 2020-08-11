Tesla Daily
Top Stories
News
Videos
Articles

Tesla Announces 5 for 1 Stock Split

Rob Maurer

Tesla has announced a 5 for 1 stock split, causing TSLA's share price to rise by as much as 8% in after-hours trading shortly after the announcement.

Here is the announcement in full:

"Tesla announced today that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a five-for-one split of Tesla’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors. Each stockholder of record on August 21, 2020 will receive a dividend of four additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on August 28, 2020. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on August 31, 2020."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tesla-Inspired XPeng Motors Files for US IPO

How does the Chinese automaker compare to Tesla?

Rob Maurer

When Will Tesla Be Added to the S&P 500?

A deep dive into the history of index adjustments may provide clues on TSLA timing.

Rob Maurer

by

josevirella

Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive Deliveries Coming Soon?

Tesla sends mixed signals to RWD orderers.

Rob Maurer

Elon Musk's Goals for the Next Five Years

Musk discusses his short and long term goals for Tesla.

Rob Maurer

Elon Musk Discusses Tesla Cybertruck, Giga Texas

Musk says the Cybertruck has generated more excitement "than any product we've ever unveiled."

Rob Maurer

Elon Musk Talks TSLA Stock, Manufacturing Efficiency

In part one of a three part interview with Automotive News, Elon Musk shares his thoughts on a number of subjects.

Rob Maurer

Looking Back on a Revolution: Tesla Model 3 Turns Three

Tesla's Model 3 has forever changed the automotive world and set Tesla up for the next decade.

Rob Maurer

by

JoelPatreon

Tesla's Q2 Report Favorable to Other Automakers

Here's how the auto market stacked up for Q2.

Rob Maurer

by

Johnny Zero

Will Tesla License Its Batteries and Autopilot?

Elon Musk says Tesla might, but does it make sense?

Rob Maurer

Jaguar Land Rover Announces New CEO

The announcement comes as losses pile up for the company.

Rob Maurer