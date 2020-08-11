Tesla Announces 5 for 1 Stock Split

Tesla has announced a 5 for 1 stock split, causing TSLA's share price to rise by as much as 8% in after-hours trading shortly after the announcement.

Here is the announcement in full:

"Tesla announced today that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a five-for-one split of Tesla’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors. Each stockholder of record on August 21, 2020 will receive a dividend of four additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on August 28, 2020. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on August 31, 2020."