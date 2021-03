➤ In a new interview, Tesla’s Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence, Andrej Karpathy, discusses what led him to Tesla, working with Elon Musk, Tesla’s deep learning strategy, FSD Beta progress, technological limitations, and more.

➤ Link to Karpathy podcast: https://spoti.fi/2Pi4UMa

---

Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com.

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.