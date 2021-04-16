Tesla AI Day: What to Expect?
Plus, Elon Musk tweets about expanding Tesla's Full Self-Driving beta.
➤ Elon Musk sets targeted date for Tesla AI Day, what will Tesla unveil?
➤ Timeline updates on Tesla’s FSD Beta rollout and the FSD subscription option
➤ Tesla fails inspection in Fremont
➤ IDRA equipment arrives at Giga Texas
➤ Huawei claims superior autonomous driving performance over Tesla
➤ Cruise increases funding round, adding Walmart
➤ Mercedes unveils all-electric EQS exterior
➤ Stellantis schedules “Electrification Day”
➤ SpaceX update
---
Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives