Tesla AI Day: What to Expect?

Plus, Elon Musk tweets about expanding Tesla's Full Self-Driving beta.

➤ Elon Musk sets targeted date for Tesla AI Day, what will Tesla unveil?

➤ Timeline updates on Tesla’s FSD Beta rollout and the FSD subscription option

➤ Tesla fails inspection in Fremont

➤ IDRA equipment arrives at Giga Texas

➤ Huawei claims superior autonomous driving performance over Tesla

➤ Cruise increases funding round, adding Walmart

➤ Mercedes unveils all-electric EQS exterior

➤ Stellantis schedules “Electrification Day”

➤ SpaceX update

---

Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives