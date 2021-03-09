SpaceX Starlink in Tesla Vehicles?

Plus, FSD Beta expansion coming soon.

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ SpaceX files with the US Federal Communications Commission for mobile Starlink ground stations

➤ TSLA stock falls another 5%

➤ Elon Musk says FSD Beta expansion via download button coming soon

➤ Tesla internal emails with California DMV discussing FSD published

➤ Cathie Wood of ARK Invest discusses TSLA and macro environment on CNBC / Bloomberg

➤ Group of Model S refresh vehicles spotted, possibly with 3rd row seat

➤ Bloomberg uncovers secret Tesla battery project in Texas

➤ Tesla partners on nickel mining operation in New Caledonia

➤ VW announces updated electric vehicles targets for 2030

---

Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com.

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.