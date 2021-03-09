SpaceX Starlink in Tesla Vehicles?
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ SpaceX files with the US Federal Communications Commission for mobile Starlink ground stations
➤ TSLA stock falls another 5%
➤ Elon Musk says FSD Beta expansion via download button coming soon
➤ Tesla internal emails with California DMV discussing FSD published
➤ Cathie Wood of ARK Invest discusses TSLA and macro environment on CNBC / Bloomberg
➤ Group of Model S refresh vehicles spotted, possibly with 3rd row seat
➤ Bloomberg uncovers secret Tesla battery project in Texas
➤ Tesla partners on nickel mining operation in New Caledonia
➤ VW announces updated electric vehicles targets for 2030
