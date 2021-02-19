Sandy Munro “Blown Away” By Elon Musk
Plus, new information on the automotive semiconductor supply issues.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Sandy Munro shares more details about his recent interview and time spent with Elon Musk
➤ Reuters article adds color on automotive semiconductor supply challenges
➤ FCC denies Tesla’s request to utilize radar in vehicle cabins
➤ Volkswagen reportedly exploring Porsche spinoff
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.