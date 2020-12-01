Tesla Daily
S&P 500 Decides on TSLA Process

Rob Maurer

➤ S&P DJI announces conclusion of consultation on how to handle inclusion process for TSLA’s addition to the S&P 500 index

➤ Tesla gets approval from Chinese government to sell Shanghai-made Model Y vehicles

➤ Tesla releases latest version of their Full Self-Driving beta, “FSD Beta 6”

➤ Tesla Tequila shipments start to arrive for some customers

➤ Volkswagen’s Herbert Diess posts about Volkswagen’s transformation strategy, including details on VW’s “Mission T” targeting Tesla

➤ SpaceX to test Starship with short flight, possibly later this week

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

