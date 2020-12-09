QuantumScape's Solid-State Battery Compared to Tesla's Battery Day

Please see the included video for all of today's Tesla news and an in-depth analysis of QuantumScape's business.

➤ Tesla co-founder and former CTO, JB Straubel, calls QuantumScape’s solid-state battery a breakthrough as the company unveils performance details of their new solid-state battery cell

➤ Analyzing the details of QuantumScape’s announcement and how the company’s battery stacks up compared to Tesla’s

➤ Discussion on QuantumScape stock (QS), financial projections, and valuation

➤ China Passenger Car Association publishes November sales data for Tesla in China

➤ Giga Berlin deforestation faces delay

➤ Elon Musk speaks to The Wall Street Journal about Tesla’s capital raise and Musk’s possible move to Texas

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives, QS derivatives.