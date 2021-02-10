President of Tesla China Shares Details on Giga Shanghai, China R&D
➤ President of Tesla China, Tom Zhu, speaks with Xinhua Net about Tesla’s progress at Giga Shanghai, production, China R&D plans, and more
➤ TSLA volume nearly hits 3-year low
➤ Tesla launches in Singapore, assessing the market and Tesla’s positioning
➤ Audi launches new flagship EV, the Audi e-tron GT
➤ Apple and Hyundai-Kia reportedly pause partnership conversations
➤ Kia announces EV roadmap through 2030
➤ Did Tesla’s Bitcoin purchase leak on Reddit before it was announced?
➤ @greentheonly shares an interesting new addition to Tesla’s firmware
➤ Elon Musk comments on possible Starlink IPO
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.