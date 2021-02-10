NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
President of Tesla China Shares Details on Giga Shanghai, China R&D

Plus, Audi launches new flagship electric vehicle.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ President of Tesla China, Tom Zhu, speaks with Xinhua Net about Tesla’s progress at Giga Shanghai, production, China R&D plans, and more

➤ TSLA volume nearly hits 3-year low

➤ Tesla launches in Singapore, assessing the market and Tesla’s positioning

➤ Audi launches new flagship EV, the Audi e-tron GT

➤ Apple and Hyundai-Kia reportedly pause partnership conversations

➤ Kia announces EV roadmap through 2030

➤ Did Tesla’s Bitcoin purchase leak on Reddit before it was announced?

➤ @greentheonly shares an interesting new addition to Tesla’s firmware

➤ Elon Musk comments on possible Starlink IPO

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

