People Are Wrong About Tesla’s Battery Costs
Plus, IIHS publishes automated driving assistance system study.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Research group publishes study on Tesla’s battery costs compared to the rest of the automotive industry
➤ GM EV Day recap episode: https://youtu.be/4qbwoXxtQzk
➤ IIHS publishes study on automated driving assistance system impact on driver situational awareness
➤ China MIIT confirms Model 3 SR purchase tax exemption in China
➤ Security breach impacts a number of organizations and companies, including Tesla
➤ Another state minister in India chimes in on Tesla’s local production plans
➤ Survey results indicate top reasons people may not want to buy a Tesla
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.