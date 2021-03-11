NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
People Are Wrong About Tesla’s Battery Costs

Plus, IIHS publishes automated driving assistance system study.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Research group publishes study on Tesla’s battery costs compared to the rest of the automotive industry

➤ GM EV Day recap episode: https://youtu.be/4qbwoXxtQzk

➤ IIHS publishes study on automated driving assistance system impact on driver situational awareness

➤ China MIIT confirms Model 3 SR purchase tax exemption in China

➤ Security breach impacts a number of organizations and companies, including Tesla

➤ Another state minister in India chimes in on Tesla’s local production plans

➤ Survey results indicate top reasons people may not want to buy a Tesla

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

