Tesla Daily
Top Stories
News
Videos
Articles

Panasonic Increases Tesla Battery Investment

Rob Maurer

Earlier this week, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Panasonic's plans to continue to invest in Tesla's Giga Nevada battery factory.

"Panasonic will boost production capacity of batteries for Tesla next year in an investment expected to exceed $100 million, Nikkei learned on Wednesday. The investment will be made in Gigafactory 1, a battery plant in the U.S. state of Nevada with 13 production lines. Panasonic will add another line, increasing capacity by 10% to 39 gigawatt-hours per year," wrote the publication.

In a separate article on Thursday, Bloomberg added more context, saying that earlier plans had been to reach about 35 gigawatt-hours of capacity in 2021, with the updated target now at 39 gigawatt-hours.

Panasonic has been encouraged by the demand for Tesla vehicles and the outlook for profitability on their business with Tesla.

"We have decided on the additional investment because we are now sure the business will be profitable based on the current market demand, our capacity and production efficiency. Demand for Tesla cars is clearly rising," Panasonic Executive Vice President Mototsugu Sato said Thursday, per Bloomberg.

The apparent decision for additional investment at Giga Nevada comes just two months after an updated agreement for battery cells was reached between Panasonic and Tesla.

For more analysis on Tesla, including TSLA stock hitting $2,000 per share and blackouts in California, please see the included video.

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Jim Cramer & Rob Maurer Discuss TSLA Stock, Elon Musk, and Battery Day

Is Tesla overvalued at $1,900 per share or is there more room to run in the short and long term?

Rob Maurer

by

ParekhN

Is Tesla Building the World’s Best Supercomputer?

Elon Musk shares more details on Tesla's Project Dojo.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Establishes Insurance Brokerage in China

The move comes as Tesla prepares to expand its direct insurance offering in the United States.

Rob Maurer

by

natebrownohio

Watch: TSLA Bull Case Presented by Rob Maurer of Tesla Daily

Watch Rob Maurer present the bull case for TSLA stock to master's students studying at Northwestern.

Rob Maurer

by

NanaimoBC

Tesla Announces 5 for 1 Stock Split

TSLA shares rise sharply in after-hours trading on the news.

Rob Maurer

Tesla-Inspired XPeng Motors Files for US IPO

How does the Chinese automaker compare to Tesla?

Rob Maurer

When Will Tesla Be Added to the S&P 500?

A deep dive into the history of index adjustments may provide clues on TSLA timing.

Rob Maurer

by

josevirella

Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive Deliveries Coming Soon?

Tesla sends mixed signals to RWD orderers.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Daily Partners With TheStreet

Introducing Tesla Daily and Rob Maurer

Rob Maurer

by

Muscovite

WSJ Reports on Tesla Registration Numbers for April/May

Negative headlines ruled the day, but the numbers were expected.

Rob Maurer

by

RobMaurer