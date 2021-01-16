New TSLA Street-High Target Forecasts 2.5 Million Deliveries in 2025

Plus, Tesla releases new solar inverter.

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Wedbush jumps Bank of America, sets new street-high price target on TSLA stock

➤ Checking in on the status of Tesla’s Model S and Model X as refresh rumors continue to circulate

➤ Tesla adds new Tesla Solar Inverter to website: https://www.tesla.com/support/energy/solar-inverter/tesla-solar-inverter

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.