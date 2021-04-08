New Tesla Strategy Accelerates Supercharger Expansion
Plus, new details on infrastructure plan EV credits.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Tesla adopts new strategy for Supercharger rollout
➤ Transportation Department emails shares infrastructure plan funding details for electric vehicles
➤ Morgan Stanley says owning TSLA stock is less risky than not owning it
➤ Discussing Tesla’s margin on the Model 3 in China
➤ Some orderers of the refreshed S/X have delivery estimates pushed out while the first VINs may have been assigned
➤ Tesla’s CFO reportedly buys property in Texas
➤ Sandy Munro discusses first impressions of the Volkswagen ID.4
➤ Following up on Giga Press casting
➤ SpaceX launch update
