New Tesla Strategy Accelerates Supercharger Expansion

Plus, new details on infrastructure plan EV credits.

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla adopts new strategy for Supercharger rollout

➤ Transportation Department emails shares infrastructure plan funding details for electric vehicles

➤ Morgan Stanley says owning TSLA stock is less risky than not owning it

➤ Discussing Tesla’s margin on the Model 3 in China

➤ Some orderers of the refreshed S/X have delivery estimates pushed out while the first VINs may have been assigned

➤ Tesla’s CFO reportedly buys property in Texas

➤ Sandy Munro discusses first impressions of the Volkswagen ID.4

➤ Following up on Giga Press casting

➤ SpaceX launch update

---

Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com.

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.