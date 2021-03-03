New Tesla Solar Roof Design?
Plus, Elon Musk intends to create town in Texas called Starbase.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Tesla spotted testing what appears to be a new Solar Roof design
➤ Transport minister in India offers heavy incentives for Tesla
➤ Addressing Tesla’s market share in Europe
➤ Elon Musk tweets about intent to create Texas town called Starbase
➤ Starship SN10 test flight on track for March 3rd
➤ Dear Moon project announcement
➤ Volvo announces intent to move to 100% all-electric vehicles
➤ Nio adjusts production plans in wake of semiconductor shortages
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.