NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Search

New Tesla Solar Roof Design?

Plus, Elon Musk intends to create town in Texas called Starbase.
Author:
Publish date:

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla spotted testing what appears to be a new Solar Roof design

➤ Transport minister in India offers heavy incentives for Tesla

➤ Addressing Tesla’s market share in Europe

➤ Elon Musk tweets about intent to create Texas town called Starbase

➤ Starship SN10 test flight on track for March 3rd

➤ Dear Moon project announcement

➤ Volvo announces intent to move to 100% all-electric vehicles

➤ Nio adjusts production plans in wake of semiconductor shortages

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

21.03.02
News

New Tesla Solar Roof Design?

21.03.01.2
News

Tesla Solid-State Battery Research in Germany

21.02.26
News

Latest on Tesla’s Production and Automotive Semiconductor Supply

21.02.24
News

Did Bill Gates Really Short TSLA Stock?

21.02.22
News

What Is Going on With the Tesla Model Y?

21.02.19
News

Sandy Munro “Blown Away” By Elon Musk

21.02.18
News

Evaluating Tesla’s Price Changes on Model 3 / Model Y

21.02.17
News

How I Think About Tesla’s Volatility

21.02.16
News

Institutional Investors Adjust Stake in Tesla