Musk Shares New Details on Tesla Roadster, Plaid Model S in Joe Rogan Interview
Plus, Edmunds publishes EV range test results.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Elon Musk joins Joe Rogan for a three-and-a-half-hour interview and shares new details on Tesla’s Roadster and the new Tesla Model S Plaid, discusses Tesla’s Cybertruck, Semi, future product plans and more.
➤ Edmunds publishes electric vehicle range test, says every Tesla they tested fails to meet EPA range
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.