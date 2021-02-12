NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Musk Shares New Details on Tesla Roadster, Plaid Model S in Joe Rogan Interview

Plus, Edmunds publishes EV range test results.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Elon Musk joins Joe Rogan for a three-and-a-half-hour interview and shares new details on Tesla’s Roadster and the new Tesla Model S Plaid, discusses Tesla’s Cybertruck, Semi, future product plans and more.

➤ Edmunds publishes electric vehicle range test, says every Tesla they tested fails to meet EPA range

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

