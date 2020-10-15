TheStreet
HomeNewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Search

Musk Cuts Model S Price... Again

Rob Maurer

Yesterday, Tesla generated headlines by reducing prices on the Tesla Model S by $3,000. Now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk says a second price reduction is on the way just one day later. 

"The gauntlet has been thrown down! The prophecy will be fulfilled. Model S price changes to $69,420 tonight!" Musk tweeted.

Following yesterday's price reduction, the Model S currently starts at $71,990 as of the time of writing. If Musk follows through on the tweet, the base price will come down by another $2,570 or 3.5%.

A few hours before Musk's tweet, Lucid Motors announced a starting price of $69,900 (post-incentives, which Tesla is no longer eligible for) and projected range of 406 miles for the lowest-trim all-electric Lucid Air, possibly nudging Musk's move. This variant of the Lucid Air, however, is not expected to begin deliveries until early 2022.

Over the last few quarters, Tesla has likely been selling around 7,500 Model S vehicles per quarter. The aggregate two-day price reduction of $5,570 could therefore present a gross profit headwind of about $42M. However, some customers may elect to spend more on options due to the lower base price, and Tesla is likely to sell some additional Model S vehicles due to the price reduction. 

Hypothetically, if the price cut generates an additional 2,500 Model S sales per quarter at an average selling price of $85,000 and 20% gross margin, Tesla would end up generating an additional $42M of gross profit on the additional sales, offsetting the gross profit hit from the price cut. 

Tesla posted gross profits of $1,267M and GAAP net income of $104M in Q2-20.

For more on Tesla, including questions for Tesla's upcoming Q3 earnings call, please see the included video and be sure to follow Tesla Daily on The Street.

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tesla Model X Range Increased?

Newly-delivered Model X shows longer range.

Rob Maurer

Ferragu: TSLA Will Be More Valuable Than Apple, Microsoft, Google "Without Any Doubt"

New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu joins Rob Maurer to discuss his new $578 price target on TSLA stock.

Rob Maurer

by

Steinmetz

Is Tesla Updating the Model 3?

New photos of the Model 3 show some changes.

Rob Maurer

Exploring Tesla's In-House Battery Roadmap

New details shared by Elon Musk shed light on Tesla's new battery rollout plans

Rob Maurer

Mercedes-Benz Updates Long-Term Strategy

Mercedes announces strategic plan for the next decade.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Acquires Automation Company

Tesla makes another investment in German automation.

Rob Maurer

by

Ben With Optiwatt

Tesla Reports Record Deliveries +53% Sequentially

Tesla has released Q3-2020 delivery and production numbers, setting new records on both.

Rob Maurer

by

AMortalDefiant

Tesla Drops Solar Roof Pricing

Tesla updates Solar Roof webpage on last day of Q3, lowers prices.

Rob Maurer

by

ClarkMills

Tesla Daily Partners With TheStreet

Introducing Tesla Daily and Rob Maurer

Rob Maurer

by

rratclif

WSJ Reports on Tesla Registration Numbers for April/May

Negative headlines ruled the day, but the numbers were expected.

Rob Maurer

by

RobMaurer