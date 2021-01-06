NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Morgan Stanley: TSLA is the "Chosen One"

Plus, FSD beta drives from LA to Silicon Valley.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Morgan Stanley increases TSLA price target to $810 per share in updated note, calls Tesla “the chosen one”

➤ FSD Beta drives from Los Angeles to Silicon Valley: https://youtu.be/XPrsRM2cxGs

➤ Report on Tesla Model Y gross margin in China

➤ Rivian reportedly raising capital at new valuation

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

