Morgan Stanley: TSLA is the "Chosen One"
Plus, FSD beta drives from LA to Silicon Valley.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Morgan Stanley increases TSLA price target to $810 per share in updated note, calls Tesla “the chosen one”
➤ FSD Beta drives from Los Angeles to Silicon Valley: https://youtu.be/XPrsRM2cxGs
➤ Report on Tesla Model Y gross margin in China
➤ Rivian reportedly raising capital at new valuation
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.