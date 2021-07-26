Listen to Tesla's Q2 Earnings Call Here

Elon Musk and Tesla's management team will hold a call to discuss Q2 2021 financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts. Here's how to listen.

Elon Musk and Tesla's management team will hold an earnings call to discuss Tesla's Q2 2021 financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts. Join Rob Maurer of Tesla Daily for a live blog highlighting key information, followed by reaction to the call and earnings report.

Listen to the call live, here:

When is Tesla's Earnings Call?

Tesla's earnings call is scheduled to start at 5:30 pm EDT. Here is the start time in various time zones:

10:30 pm CET

9:30 pm UTC

5:30 p.m. EDT

4:30 p.m. CDT

3:30 p.m. MDT

2:30 p.m. PDT

When will Tesla Report Earnings?

Tesla will report Q2 2021 financial results shortly after market close on Monday, July 26. Generally results are posted alongside a shareholder letter within 30 minutes of market close.

What to Expect?

Analysts expect Tesla to report revenues of $11.4 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $0.94 per share. In the second quarter last year, Tesla reported revenue of $6.0 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $0.44 per share.

Investors will also be looking forward to any progress updates on numerous Tesla projects including Giga Texas, Giga Berlin, Tesla Cybertruck, Tesla Semi, Solar Roof, and more.

Regarding outlook for the rest of the year, Tesla will likely reiterate their statement from the Q1 earnings report:

"We plan to grow our manufacturing capacity as quickly as possible. Over a multi-year horizon, we expect to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries. In some years we may grow faster, which we expect to be the case in 2021. The rate of growth will depend on our equipment capacity, operational efficiency and capacity and stability of the supply chain."

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.