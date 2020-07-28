Tesla Daily
Top Stories
News
Videos
Articles

Jaguar Land Rover Announces New CEO

Rob Maurer

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the largest auto manufacturer in the UK, today announced the appointment of Thierry Bolloré as the new Chief Executive Officer of JLR, effective September 10th, 2020.

Bolloré, 57, will replace one of the longest-tenured CEOs in the automotive industry, 64-year-old Sir Ralf Dieter Speth. Speth, who has served as CEO of JLR since February of 2010, will retire from CEO and transition to Non-Executive Vice Chairman of JLR as previously announced.

Speth's replacement is new to JLR, but a long-time auto industry veteran. Bolloré most recently served as CEO of Groupe Renault but was reportedly ousted from the company in October of 2019. The move took Bolloré by surprise. "The brutality and the totally unexpected character of what is happening are stupefying," Bolloré said at the time. Previously, Bolloré held senior positions at global automotive supplier Faurecia.

Bolloré will have his work cut out for him. Over the last two fiscal years, JLR has reported a bottom-line loss of roughly £4 billion and saw vehicle sales decline by 12% in FY2019.

"Jaguar Land Rover is known around the world for its peerless brand heritage, exquisite design and deep engineering integrity. It will be my privilege to lead this fantastic company through what continues to be the most testing time of our generation." - Thierry Bolloré

Jaguar is ultimately striving for what they describe as Destination Zero, or "our mission to shape future mobility with zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion."

Still, like BMW (see video), Jaguar is currently emphasizing the importance of choice in their vehicle lineup.

"We have a growing portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid vehicles, as well as continuing to offer the latest diesel and petrol engines, giving our customers even more choice."

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tesla Will Build "New Technology" Battery Cells in Germany

German Minister comments on Tesla's battery plans in the region.

Rob Maurer

by

jordanudall

Exploring Potential S&P 500 Inclusion for Tesla

How will Tesla be impacted if it is added to the massive S&P 500 index?

Rob Maurer

by

jwillis

Tesla's Margins Are Poised to Dominate

After reporting a sequential decline in ex-credit margin, Tesla is positioned for rapid margin expansion.

Rob Maurer

by

Shazam123

Video: Tesla Q2 Earnings Report Recap

Recapping Tesla's second quarter earnings report. Part 2.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Q2 Earnings Estimates & Preview

Will Tesla post a GAAP profit and become eligible for S&P 500 inclusion?

Rob Maurer

by

rahulio

Tesla Begins Offering Model Y Test Drives

The move may be an interesting signal considering the history of Tesla's Model 3.

Rob Maurer

Tesla's Rooftop Solar Just Got $1,300 Cheaper

Tesla is now offering the lowest price solar system they ever have.

Rob Maurer

Submit Questions for Tesla's Q2 Earnings Call

Plus, vote for your favorite questions to be asked on the call.

Rob Maurer

Piper Sandler Raises TSLA Price Target to $2,322

"It's hard to see how competitors can catch up"

Rob Maurer

by

roddlez

Tesla Coronavirus Cases Reported as California Increases Restrictions

Rob Maurer