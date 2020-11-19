Is Warren Buffett Secretly Buying TSLA Stock?

Is Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway secretly buying TSLA stock? See the included video for all the details.

➤ Berkshire Hathaway’s recent 13F filing has omitted confidential information, showing a large discrepancy in assets from 10-Q quarterly filing

➤ TSLA investor Frank Peelen has noticed a decline in institutional TSLA share ownership, possibly explained by Berkshire investment

➤ Electrek article: https://electrek.co/2020/11/18/tesla-tsla-surges-record-high-mysterious-investor-buying-big/

➤ Blog post 1: https://teslainvestor.blogspot.com/2020/11/tslas-s-500-inclusion-100m-missing-tsla.html

➤ Blog post 2: https://teslainvestor.blogspot.com/2020/11/is-tsla-berkshire-hathaways-new-mystery.html

➤ 13F: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1067983/000095012320012127/xslForm13F_X01/primary_doc.xml

➤ 10-Q: https://www.berkshirehathaway.com/qtrly/3rdqtr20.pdf

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.