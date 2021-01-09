Is Tesla's $25,000 Car Ahead of Schedule?
Plus, Hyundai and Apple discuss electric vehicle partnership.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ New report out of China suggests Tesla may be finalizing the design on a cheaper Tesla in preparation for delivery in 2022
➤ Hyundai admits Apple has contacted them in relation to electric vehicles and battery development
➤ More information on the Standard Range and 7-seat Model Y variants
➤ NHTSA concludes review of Tesla unintended acceleration
➤ TSLA stock sets a new record
➤ Quick look at next week
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.