Is Tesla's $25,000 Car Ahead of Schedule?

Plus, Hyundai and Apple discuss electric vehicle partnership.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ New report out of China suggests Tesla may be finalizing the design on a cheaper Tesla in preparation for delivery in 2022

➤ Hyundai admits Apple has contacted them in relation to electric vehicles and battery development

➤ More information on the Standard Range and 7-seat Model Y variants

➤ NHTSA concludes review of Tesla unintended acceleration

➤ TSLA stock sets a new record

➤ Quick look at next week

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

