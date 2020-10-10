Is Tesla Updating the Model 3?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said in the past that Tesla constantly updates their vehicles, making changes as soon as possible rather than waiting for model year updates. However, occasionally more impactful updates can be grouped together resulting in noticeable differences. It appears Tesla may be on the verge of such an update for the Model 3 produced in Fremont, CA.

Electrek has reportedly been show photos of an updated Model 3 with a number of changes.

"Now we can confirm that Tesla is indeed planning to bundle several updates to the Model 3, and that it is about to start delivery of the new version. We have seen pictures of the new Model 3, but we are not able to share the pictures at this time in order to protect sources," writes Electrek.

Here is a summary of the changes being made, per Electrek, which they note may not be an exhaustive list:

Black exterior trim rather than chrome

Updated center console

Powered trunk gate

Improved sound-proofing on windows

Updated headliner

Shortly after the report surfaced, users on Twitter were able to spot some of the noted updates on newly-produced Model 3s outside of Tesla's factory. User Whole Mars Catalog shared some photos, clearly showing the new black exterior trim and center console.

Because it is the beginning of the quarter, Tesla's current production is likely destined for Europe so it may take some time do determine if these apparently-updated Model 3s are making their way to customers.

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.