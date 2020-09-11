Is Tesla Sandbagging Giga Berlin?

In Tesla's original proposal for their vehicle factory in Europe — Giga Berlin — Tesla stated a targeted annual production rate of 500,000 vehicles and an estimated employee count of roughly 12,000 people.

Since then, however, rumors out of Germany have suggested Tesla may be targeting annual production rates well above 500,000 per year — possibly as high as 2 million vehicles per year.

Recent comments by Brandenburg's Minister of Economics, Jörg Steinbach, may provide some supporting evidence for those rumors. "In perspective, the Tesla factory in Grünheide could, depending on the market ramp-up, have up to 40,000 employees," Steinbach said in a translated quote from Finanzen.

If 12,000 employees were planned to support production rates of 500,000 per year, 40,000 employees might be enough for Tesla to eventually increase to 2 million vehicles annually. Such a production rate would set Giga Berlin as the highest volume vehicle factory in the world, if achieved.

Tesla expects to start production at Giga Berlin in 2021, perhaps early in the year. Teslamag.de reported on a recently-held tour of the site:

“In five Teslas, led by Gigafactory boss Evan Horetzky in a Model X, journalists were driven across the site and were able to ask questions. The most important answers: According to Horetzky, the German Tesla factory is currently around 20 percent ready, but things will really get going soon and the first Model Y will be produced there early in 2021," the publication wrote, in a translate quote. "Definitely in the first half [of 2021]," Horetzky said.

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.