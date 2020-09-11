TheStreet
HomeNewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Search

Is Tesla Sandbagging Giga Berlin?

Rob Maurer

In Tesla's original proposal for their vehicle factory in Europe — Giga Berlin — Tesla stated a targeted annual production rate of 500,000 vehicles and an estimated employee count of roughly 12,000 people.

Since then, however, rumors out of Germany have suggested Tesla may be targeting annual production rates well above 500,000 per year — possibly as high as 2 million vehicles per year.

Recent comments by Brandenburg's Minister of Economics, Jörg Steinbach, may provide some supporting evidence for those rumors. "In perspective, the Tesla factory in Grünheide could, depending on the market ramp-up, have up to 40,000 employees," Steinbach said in a translated quote from Finanzen.

If 12,000 employees were planned to support production rates of 500,000 per year, 40,000 employees might be enough for Tesla to eventually increase to 2 million vehicles annually. Such a production rate would set Giga Berlin as the highest volume vehicle factory in the world, if achieved.

Tesla expects to start production at Giga Berlin in 2021, perhaps early in the year. Teslamag.de reported on a recently-held tour of the site:

“In five Teslas, led by Gigafactory boss Evan Horetzky in a Model X, journalists were driven across the site and were able to ask questions. The most important answers: According to Horetzky, the German Tesla factory is currently around 20 percent ready, but things will really get going soon and the first Model Y will be produced there early in 2021," the publication wrote, in a translate quote. "Definitely in the first half [of 2021]," Horetzky said.

For more Tesla news and analysis, including the reveal of the Lucid Air and its impact on Tesla, see the included video and be sure to follow Tesla Daily on The Street.

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tesla's Giga Texas Project Timeline

New information may show Tesla's timeline for their latest factory.

Rob Maurer

TSLA Stock's Worst Day Ever

TSLA stock falls 21% as S&P leaves the company out of index adjustment announcement.

Rob Maurer

Watch: TSLA Bull/Bear Debate with Rob Maurer & Gordon Johnson

Gordon Johnson, who has a $19 price target on TSLA, joins Rob Maurer of Tesla Daily to discuss Tesla's business.

Rob Maurer

by

lledwoc

Does Tesla's Stock Offering Hint at S&P 500 Inclusion?

The structure of Tesla's potential $5B stock offering may indicate preparation for index inclusion.

Rob Maurer

by

RobMaurer

Tesla Begins Sending Battery Day Invitations

Select shareholders will be able to attend the highly anticipated event after a random drawing.

Rob Maurer

Analysts Up Tesla Price Targets as TSLA Hits New Highs Post-Split

Argus Research and Canaccord Genuity increase TSLA price targets as stock split is completed.

Rob Maurer

TSLA Bull/Bear Debate: Rob Maurer & David Trainer

Founder/CEO of New Constructs joins Rob Maurer of Tesla Daily to debate TSLA's valuation.

Rob Maurer

by

SueM

Could Tesla Be Profitable Without Regulatory Credits?

Taking a closer look at Tesla's financials.

Rob Maurer

Munro: Tesla Model Y Design Updates

New Model Y reveals design changes to Munro & Associates.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Daily Partners With TheStreet

Introducing Tesla Daily and Rob Maurer

Rob Maurer

by

Muscovite