Is Tesla Opening up the Supercharger Network?

Plus, new Cybertruck design details and Model 3 pricing.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included article.

➤ Elon Musk gives teaser on Cybertruck changes

➤ Tesla changes prices again in the United States ahead of quarter end

➤ Rumor indicates Tesla may be close to opening up the Supercharger Network to other electric vehicles

➤ Biden set to unveil infrastructure plan

➤ Pepsi provides update on Tesla Semi delivery expectations

➤ Edmunds receives feedback from Tesla on EV range testing, creates new tests

➤ Nio CEO shares gratitude for Tesla’s role in their history

➤ More info on Tesla’s Bitcoin payment option

➤ Mysterious Tesla call

Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com.

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

