Investor Sues Elon Musk, Tesla Board
Plus, fire contained at Tesla's Fremont factory
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Fire at Tesla’s “Gigapress” in Fremont factory contained with no reported injuries
➤ Investor lawsuit filed against Elon Musk and Tesla board of directors
➤ EV market share continues to make the rounds, Piper Sandler’s Alex Potter chimes in
➤ Tesla reportedly selects underwriter for Tesla Insurance in new state
➤ Report of Tesla / Tata Power partnership in India denied
➤ Plaid+ order holders comment on timeline
➤ Partial FSD Beta expansion may happen this weekend
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.