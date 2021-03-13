NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Investor Sues Elon Musk, Tesla Board

Plus, fire contained at Tesla's Fremont factory
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Fire at Tesla’s “Gigapress” in Fremont factory contained with no reported injuries

➤ Investor lawsuit filed against Elon Musk and Tesla board of directors

➤ EV market share continues to make the rounds, Piper Sandler’s Alex Potter chimes in

➤ Tesla reportedly selects underwriter for Tesla Insurance in new state

➤ Report of Tesla / Tata Power partnership in India denied

➤ Plaid+ order holders comment on timeline

➤ Partial FSD Beta expansion may happen this weekend

Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com.

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.



