Investor Sues Elon Musk, Tesla Board

Plus, fire contained at Tesla's Fremont factory

➤ Fire at Tesla’s “Gigapress” in Fremont factory contained with no reported injuries

➤ Investor lawsuit filed against Elon Musk and Tesla board of directors

➤ EV market share continues to make the rounds, Piper Sandler’s Alex Potter chimes in

➤ Tesla reportedly selects underwriter for Tesla Insurance in new state

➤ Report of Tesla / Tata Power partnership in India denied

➤ Plaid+ order holders comment on timeline

➤ Partial FSD Beta expansion may happen this weekend

