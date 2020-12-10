Insight on Tesla's S&P 500 Inclusion from JP Morgan

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ A new TSLA note from JP Morgan shares insight into fund manager thoughts on how to manage Tesla’s inclusions in the S & P 500 index

➤ Analysis of the buying and selling dynamics of the stock market and how they impact TSLA’s share price day-to-day

➤ Assessing JP Morgan’s $90 TSLA price target and why their analysis may not capture the full picture of Tesla

➤ SpaceX Starship SN8 test flight

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.