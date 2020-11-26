Here's the Latest on Tesla's S&P 500 Inclusion

Please see the included video for all of today's Tesla news.

➤ Revisiting the numbers on S & P 500 inclusion as TSLA stock continues to set new all-time highs and is up 35%+ since announement

➤ Tesla Model X, Model Y recalls issued

➤ Tesla releases ‘FSD Beta 5’ with firmware version 2020.44.15.3 (https://youtu.be/2NFP_E3Dcr0)

➤ Reuters reports on Tesla’s plans to build manufacturing plant for Superchargers in China

➤ Tesla adds new webpage dedicated to battery jobs (https://www.tesla.com/battery-jobs)

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.