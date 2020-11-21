Goldman Sachs Weighs in on Tesla's S&P 500 Inclusion
Rob Maurer
Please see the included video for all of today's Tesla news.
➤ Goldman Sachs weights in on the demand for TSLA shares as Tesla is added to the S&P 500 index
➤ Revisiting S&P 500 tracking funds and benchmarked funds
➤ Model Y may be getting a range boost
➤ Fremont Police Department completes analysis of a Tesla as a police patrol vehicle (https://www.scribd.com/document/485032185/Police-Electric-Vehicle-Pilot-Program-Outcome-Report-2020-Final-11-17-20-Docx#download&from_embed)
➤ XPeng plans to implement lidar sensors for autonomy
➤ Model Y 7-seater deliveries getting closer?
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.