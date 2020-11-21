Goldman Sachs Weighs in on Tesla's S&P 500 Inclusion

Please see the included video for all of today's Tesla news.

➤ Goldman Sachs weights in on the demand for TSLA shares as Tesla is added to the S & P 500 index

➤ Revisiting S & P 500 tracking funds and benchmarked funds

➤ Model Y may be getting a range boost

➤ Fremont Police Department completes analysis of a Tesla as a police patrol vehicle (https://www.scribd.com/document/485032185/Police-Electric-Vehicle-Pilot-Program-Outcome-Report-2020-Final-11-17-20-Docx#download & from_embed)

➤ XPeng plans to implement lidar sensors for autonomy

➤ Model Y 7-seater deliveries getting closer?

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.