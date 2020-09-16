First Production Equipment Arrives at Tesla's Giga Berlin

An account following Tesla's progress at Giga Berlin has tweeted new images of the first production equipment beginning to be delivered on-site at the developing factory.

The branding indicates the equipment is being sourced by Tesla from a paintshop-specializing company out of Italy, Geico Taikisha.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has high expectations for Giga Berlin's paintshop. "Giga Berlin will have world’s most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature," Musk tweeted earlier this year.

Geico Taikisha will apparently be the partner tasked with helping Tesla achieve their paintshop aspirations in Europe. Musk has called Tesla's pace of innovation their most significant competitive advantage, and Geico Taikisha emphasizes the same.

"Innovation is our weapon of choice. We’re constantly increasing the technological possibilities in order to meet the needs of the most demanding customers in a highly competitive sector," the company writes.

Sustainability in paintshop operations is also a focus for Geico Taikisha. They claim to be the first company to offer a "zero environmental impact" paintshop.

As for the timeline, Tesla's progress in China might provide some hints for Europe. Giga Shanghai's paintshop equipment appeared to show up on-site in August of 2019, about five months ahead of the start of production.

For more news and analysis on Tesla including a new massive Supercharging station and a speculative look at a mysterious battery cell, see the included video and don't forget to follow Tesla Daily on The Street.

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.