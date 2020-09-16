TheStreet
HomeNewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Search

First Production Equipment Arrives at Tesla's Giga Berlin

Rob Maurer

An account following Tesla's progress at Giga Berlin has tweeted new images of the first production equipment beginning to be delivered on-site at the developing factory.

The branding indicates the equipment is being sourced by Tesla from a paintshop-specializing company out of Italy, Geico Taikisha.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has high expectations for Giga Berlin's paintshop. "Giga Berlin will have world’s most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature," Musk tweeted earlier this year.

Geico Taikisha will apparently be the partner tasked with helping Tesla achieve their paintshop aspirations in Europe. Musk has called Tesla's pace of innovation their most significant competitive advantage, and Geico Taikisha emphasizes the same.

"Innovation is our weapon of choice. We’re constantly increasing the technological possibilities in order to meet the needs of the most demanding customers in a highly competitive sector," the company writes.

Sustainability in paintshop operations is also a focus for Geico Taikisha. They claim to be the first company to offer a "zero environmental impact" paintshop. 

As for the timeline, Tesla's progress in China might provide some hints for Europe. Giga Shanghai's paintshop equipment appeared to show up on-site in August of 2019, about five months ahead of the start of production. 

For more news and analysis on Tesla including a new massive Supercharging station and a speculative look at a mysterious battery cell, see the included video and don't forget to follow Tesla Daily on The Street.

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tesla's China Model Y Plans Revealed?

Heat pump supplier in China shares client's production plans.

Rob Maurer

Is Tesla Planning to Export from Giga Shanghai?

Bloomberg and Reuters reports suggest new plans for Tesla's factory in China.

Rob Maurer

Is Tesla Sandbagging Giga Berlin?

A new comment from Brandenburg's Minister of Economics hints at Tesla's ambitious plans in Europe.

Rob Maurer

Tesla's Giga Texas Project Timeline

New information may show Tesla's timeline for their latest factory.

Rob Maurer

TSLA Stock's Worst Day Ever

TSLA stock falls 21% as S&P leaves the company out of index adjustment announcement.

Rob Maurer

Watch: TSLA Bull/Bear Debate with Rob Maurer & Gordon Johnson

Gordon Johnson, who has a $19 price target on TSLA, joins Rob Maurer of Tesla Daily to discuss Tesla's business.

Rob Maurer

by

Wawepex

Does Tesla's Stock Offering Hint at S&P 500 Inclusion?

The structure of Tesla's potential $5B stock offering may indicate preparation for index inclusion.

Rob Maurer

by

mjtueros

Tesla Begins Sending Battery Day Invitations

Select shareholders will be able to attend the highly anticipated event after a random drawing.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Daily Partners With TheStreet

Introducing Tesla Daily and Rob Maurer

Rob Maurer

by

Muscovite

WSJ Reports on Tesla Registration Numbers for April/May

Negative headlines ruled the day, but the numbers were expected.

Rob Maurer

by

RobMaurer