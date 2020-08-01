Tesla Daily
Top Stories
News
Videos
Articles

Elon Musk Talks TSLA Stock, Manufacturing Efficiency

Rob Maurer

In the first of a three part interview series with Automotive News, Elon Musk shared some of his thoughts on Tesla's competitive advantages, autonomy, manufacturing efficiency, TSLA's stock price, and more.

Shedding some additional light on comments made on Tesla's second quarter earnings call, Musk described why he believes, over the long term, that Tesla's most sustainable competitive advantage will be their manufacturing ability. Though Musk views Tesla's prowess in autonomous driving as a current advantage, he expects the technology to be widely available and included in most new cars in ten years.

Assuming competition has access to autonomous technology, Musk said "we will just need to be better at manufacturing than them.”

Musk sees a lot of opportunity to improve there. He described how he thinks about factories, and why he believes automotive throughput rates can continue to improve dramatically from the levels of today's most efficient factories.

"You can think of a factory like a CPU, or a like a microchip, or something like that. You know, you bring the circuits closer together, you increase the clock speed, and then you can calculate some theoretical limits for the output of a given silicon fabrication technology. I think the same is true of factories.

"So if you actually look at the volumetric efficiency and the velocity of automotive factories, volumetric efficiency is extremely low, I would say in the low single digit percentage. You know, a couple percent maybe for volumetric efficiency. The speed is much slower than walking speed. Like a very fast automotive factory would be exiting a car roughly every 25 seconds. If the car length is 5 meters, that’s only a speed of 0.2 meters per second. That is 1/5th of walking speed. So the fastest car factories in the world are only producing a car at 1/5th walking speed. This is not very fast."

How much room is left for improvement? 10x to 100x, says Musk.

"I think it is possible to improve automotive manufacturing efficiency by at least 1,000%, and possibly 10,000%."

Musk also noted that Tesla saw strong demand for their vehicles over the last few months in the midst of the pandemic, and that he doesn't spend much time worrying about the stock or managing investor expectations.

"At the end of the day if you make great cars and the company is healthy and making great products, investors will be happy."

For more details from the interview, please see the included video.

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Looking Back on a Revolution: Tesla Model 3 Turns Three

Tesla's Model 3 has forever changed the automotive world and set Tesla up for the next decade.

Rob Maurer

by

JoelPatreon

Tesla's Q2 Report Favorable to Other Automakers

Here's how the auto market stacked up for Q2.

Rob Maurer

by

Johnny Zero

Will Tesla License Its Batteries and Autopilot?

Elon Musk says Tesla might, but does it make sense?

Rob Maurer

Jaguar Land Rover Announces New CEO

The announcement comes as losses pile up for the company.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Will Build "New Technology" Battery Cells in Germany

German Minister comments on Tesla's battery plans in the region.

Rob Maurer

by

jordanudall

Exploring Potential S&P 500 Inclusion for Tesla

How will Tesla be impacted if it is added to the massive S&P 500 index?

Rob Maurer

by

jwillis

Tesla's Margins Are Poised to Dominate

After reporting a sequential decline in ex-credit margin, Tesla is positioned for rapid margin expansion.

Rob Maurer

by

Shazam123

Video: Tesla Q2 Earnings Report Recap

Recapping Tesla's second quarter earnings report. Part 2.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Q2 Earnings Estimates & Preview

Will Tesla post a GAAP profit and become eligible for S&P 500 inclusion?

Rob Maurer

by

rahulio

Tesla Begins Offering Model Y Test Drives

The move may be an interesting signal considering the history of Tesla's Model 3.

Rob Maurer