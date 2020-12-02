TheStreet
Elon Musk Talks Autonomy, TSLA Price, Mergers, Electric Jets and More

Rob Maurer

Please see the included video for all of today's Tesla news.

➤ Elon Musk shares new details on Tesla in a series of interviews as recipient of the Axel Springer Award (https://youtu.be/787CmHGyOmE)

➤ Musk talks autonomy timelines, TSLA’s share price and market cap, merger possibilities, electric jets and more

➤ In a leaked email, Musk pushes for lowering costs and mentions Tesla’s profitability

➤ First Cybertruck deliveries pushed to 2022?

➤ Q4 delivery order deadlines

➤ LG Chem reportedly doubling battery production

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

