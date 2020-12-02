Elon Musk Talks Autonomy, TSLA Price, Mergers, Electric Jets and More
Rob Maurer
➤ Elon Musk shares new details on Tesla in a series of interviews as recipient of the Axel Springer Award (https://youtu.be/787CmHGyOmE)
➤ Musk talks autonomy timelines, TSLA’s share price and market cap, merger possibilities, electric jets and more
➤ In a leaked email, Musk pushes for lowering costs and mentions Tesla’s profitability
➤ First Cybertruck deliveries pushed to 2022?
➤ Q4 delivery order deadlines
➤ LG Chem reportedly doubling battery production
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.