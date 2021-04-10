Elon Musk Says Massive Step Change 'Almost Ready' for Tesla
Plus, Tesla schedules their first quarter earnings report.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Elon Musk says a massive step change is “almost ready” for Tesla
➤ Tesla raises prices again, the third time in the last month
➤ Model 3 gets an interior update in the US
➤ March sales reported in China
➤ Tesla schedules Q1 earnings for an unusual date
➤ Biden unveils 2022 budget proposal: https://bit.ly/3uD9kfV
➤ The Boring Company invites media to Vegas
➤ Neuralink update
---
Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com.
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.