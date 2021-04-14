Elon Musk Planned To Give Up Tesla CEO Role?
Plus, Credit Suisse expects Tesla Q1 earnings beat.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ TSLA stock has best day in over a month as trading volume picks up
➤ Credit Suisse expects Tesla Q1 earnings beat
➤ Business Insider reports that Tesla offered CEO job to automotive veteran in 2015
➤ SpaceX wins launch contract, likely explaining Musk’s vague tweet
➤ Chinese firm tears down Shanghai-made Model Y
➤ MotorTrend ranks luxury sedan best buys for 2021
➤ Sandy Munro continues teardown of Volkswagen ID.4
➤ More details on Spain EV subsidy
➤ Schedule update
---
Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com.
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.