Elon Musk May Have COVID-19
Rob Maurer
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Elon Musk tests positive and negative for COVID-19
➤ FDA document for the BD Veritor System for Rapid Detection of SARS-CoV-2 can be found here: https://www.fda.gov/media/139755/download
➤ SpaceX Crew-1 mission impact
➤ Deutsche Bank meets with Tesla investor relations, shares takeaways in new TSLA note
➤ Indonesian officials scheduled to meet with Tesla executives to discuss batteries
➤ Follow-up on BMW iX and Universum employer survey
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.