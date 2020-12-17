TSLA, Dark Pools, and the Closing Cross

What are dark pools? What is the closing cross trade? How do these impact Tesla stock (TSLA) - Get Report and the upcoming inclusion in the S&P 500 index?

In the included video, Rob Maurer breaks down the mysterious world of dark pool trading and how it might relate to Tesla’s S&P 500 inclusion. Analysis and an explanation of the closing cross trade which is a mechanism that will likely be used to acquire TSLA stock by index funds attempting to track the S&P 500 is also included.

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.