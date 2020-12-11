Do Tesla’s New Batteries (LFP) Have Cold Issues?
Rob Maurer
➤ Reports out of China indicate there may be cold weather performance issues from with the new lithium iron phosphate batteries used in Tesla’s Model 3 SR+ from Giga Shanghai
➤ Exploring the origin of the reports and the cold weather performance characteristics of other vehicles
➤ Tesla completes $5 billion capital raise
➤ New Street Research downgrades TSLA stock
➤ Update on Giga Berlin
➤ Volkswagen executive committee and VW Group CEO Herbert Diess meet in regards to Diess’ future
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.